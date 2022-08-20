Cargo ship collides with chemical tanker

Tokyo: A Japanese chemical tanker ship named Ryoshinmaru collided with a cargo ship named Xin Hai 99 off the coast of southwestern Japan. Japanese Coast Guard informed that no one was injured in the accident.

As per authority, there were 6 six Japanese crew aboard Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew aboard Xin Hai 99. Xin Hai 99 is a Belize-registered cargo ship. Both the ships were anchored in the area, about 3.5 kilometres (2.2 miles) off the coast of Wakayama Prefecture.

Japanese Coast Guard informed that some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship. The ship initially started to sink, but it was brought under control. It was going to take chemicals from a Japanese port and did not have any chemicals on board at the time of the accident.