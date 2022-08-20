Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Yesterday, price of the precious metal slipped down by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,240 per 8 gram and Rs 4780 per 1 gram.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is Rs 52,150.24- and 22-carat gold are currently trading in Delhi for Rs 52,310 and Rs 47,950 per 10 gm, respectively.24- and 22-carat gold are currently trading in Chennai for Rs 52,600 and Rs 48,220, respectively.

As per data released by the Union government, India’s imports of gold,, increased 6.4% to $12.9 billion between April and July of this fiscal year. Gold import was at $12 billion during the same time period the previous year. Gold import is the main factor affecting the Current Account Deficit (CAD) of the country.