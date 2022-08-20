FIFA ban keeps Gokulam Kerala out of AFC Women’s Cub Championship; Club asked to go home

Due to FIFA’s recent ban on the All India Football Federation, Indian football club Gokulam Kerala FC will not be able to compete in the upcoming AFC Women’s Club Championship (FIFA). Because of third-party interference, FIFA banned AIFF earlier this week.

The Indian sports ministry was negotiating with FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) to allow Gokulam Kerala to compete in the tournament, as the team had already arrived in Uzbekistan ahead of their match against Sogdiana Women in Qarshi. Their efforts, however, have been in vain, as Gokulam Kerala will not be permitted to compete in the tournament.

According to The Indian Express, the Indian sports ministry informed the club on Saturday (August 20) that they should return home from Uzbekistan. The club is currently making plans to fly back to India later today. This is a huge setback for the club, as they were hoping to compete despite the ban.

FIFA barred AIFF from hosting the upcoming Women’s U-17 World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India later this year, citing ‘undue influence from third parties’. The FIFA ban also means that India will be unable to participate in any international competitions, and Indian clubs will be barred from participating in any FIFA or AFC-related events.

Gokulam Before FIFA announced the ban on AIFF earlier this week, Kerala’s women’s team had already arrived in Uzbekistan. The club had approached the Indian sports ministry in search of a solution, and the ministry had written to FIFA requesting that the team be allowed to compete.

‘In the interest of the young players, it has requested FIFA and AFC to consider allowing the team to play in the AFC Women’s Club Championship (West region),’ the Indian sports ministry said in a statement. However, their request has been denied.

Gokulam Kerala had also written to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting his intervention in the matter after the team was stranded in Tashkent. However, FIFA’s decision is final, and no Indian clubs will be permitted to compete in any AFC-governed competitions.