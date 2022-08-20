Follow these tips to reduce menstrual cramps

Menstrual cramps are throbbing, aching cramps that women get in their lower belly just before and during your period. They’re some of the most common, annoying parts of period. It can be mild to severe.They usually happen for the first time a year or two after a girl first gets their period. With age, they usually become less painful and may stop entirely after the first delivery.

Following these things to get rid of menstrual cramps.

Yoga: Yoga is something that can be done during menstruation. However, extreme yoga practices that cause strain on the body should be avoided at this time. Yoga can help reduce menstrual pain, according to a study published in the journal Complementary Medicine.

Keep yourself warm: The best way to relieve abdominal pain during menstruation is to keep warm. Using a towel or cotton cloth soaked in lukewarm water to keep the abdomen warm, this will help reduce stomach pain. Try to keep it for at least 15 minutes.

Tea: Studies show that drinking tea with mint, ginger, pepper and cumin reduces menstrual cramps.