‘Generation Sensible’ or Gen Z is overly cautious and may miss out on life’s adventures, therapists warn.

They are known as ‘generation sensible’ due to their attention on social issues, healthy living, and minimal alcohol intake. Therapists contend that generation Z runs the risk of missing out on a wide range of life experiences because they are so wary about taking chances.

Many young people, according to mental health doctors, are opting to stay with their familiar small group of friends who share their interests, where a substantial percentage of their social interaction occurs online. According to the experts, while this might give individuals greater control over some aspects of their lives, it might also make them feel anxious around other people if they had to interact with them in person.

‘I’m seeing a disproportionate increase in referrals for social anxiety, professional anxiety, general self-confidence, and relationship issues for this generation,’ said Natalie Phillips, a psychotherapist who works with children and young people aged 11 to 25. ‘They are confronted with the reality of being in an office, being in a nightclub, being in a pub, or being on a date.’

Her comments were in response to a research in which generation Z said that they drank less than their parents did because they felt pressure to perform well in school, were more health-conscious, and did not want to lose control. The British Journal of Sociology published the report.