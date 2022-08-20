Hajj 2023: Saudi Arabia announce new registration plans

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will introduce new registration plans for pilgrims who want to perform Hajj next year. Saudi Arabia will cancel the lottery system for domestic pilgrims from next year. This was announced by Ministry of Haj and Umrah in the country.

Ministry informed that it would allow direct registration for domestic pilgrims in the Hijri year 1444. People aged above 65 will get a 25% quota. It also introduced a new payment plan, under which pilgrims can pay their dues in two installments.

In 2022’s Haj season, Saudi Arabia allowed one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate. A particular number of pilgrims from each specific country will be allowed to make the pilgrimage based on allocated quotas.