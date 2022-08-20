How much virus is exhaled by a Covid-positive person?

A recent study found that patients with the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron versions of the SARS-CoV-2 exhale more viral load into the air than those with the other variations, as cases of the coronavirus increase once more in some regions of India. The amount of viral load that a Covid-positive person exhales was the focus of the study.

Aerosol inhalation, which is acknowledged as a significant, if not the primary, method of transmission of SARS-CoV-2 during the various phases of the epidemic, was the subject of the study. They are based on the observation that genotypes with higher viral aerosol shedding rates are favoured by natural selection.

The study also shows that persons who got Covid-19 after receiving a booster shot or even two vaccinations exhale the virus.

The participants were made to face a cone-shaped apparatus and sing and shout into it with coughs and sneezes for 30 minutes. An attached machine collected the particles they were exhaling during the process. Dubbed Gesundheit-II, the device separated aerosol droplets measuring 5 micrometers that can linger in the air and leak through clothes or surgical masks.

According to the results of the analysis, those who had the Alpha, Delta, and Omicron variations had higher virus loads while inhaling than those who had the other variants.

Inhalation of infected aerosols is the primary mechanism of transmission, according to the researchers who published the data. The study’s co-author, Kristen Coleman, told Nature that it demonstrates the need for citizens to pressure governments to make investments in enhancing ventilation and filtration systems to improve indoor air quality.

The paper has been posted on the preprint server medRxiv but has not yet undergone peer review. The study’s authors have shown that, compared to infections with ancestor strains and variations not linked to increased transmissibility, viral shedding (measured as RNA copies) into exhaled breath aerosol was much higher after infections with Alpha, Delta, and Omicron.