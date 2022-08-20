Introducing ‘married women and mothers’ to the Miss Universe beauty pageant in 2023!

The Miss Universe beauty pageant has literally expanded its universe and will now allow mothers and married women to compete in the beauty contest, in what could be called a historic move. Women will no longer be barred from competing in the pageant based on their marital or parental status beginning in 2023.

Until now, the Miss Universe pageant’s strict rules prohibited participants from being married or having children. The winners were also expected to remain unmarried for the duration of their reign. Mothers were also barred from competing in the pageant, and winners were traditionally expected to refrain from becoming pregnant for a year after winning the title of Miss Universe.

Andrea Meza, the winner of Miss Universe 2020, praised the rule change. Meza told Insider: ‘This excites me. Pageants should change to include women with families, just as society has changed and women are now occupying leadership positions previously held only by men’.

‘A few people are opposed to these changes because they have always wanted to see a single beautiful woman who is available for a relationship,’ Meza continued. ‘They’ve always wanted to see a woman who appears to be so perfect from the outside that she’s almost unreachable. The former is sexist, while the latter is implausible’.