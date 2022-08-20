Nation Alert! WhatsApp message threatening an attack like 26/11 received; Read on…

Late Friday, the Mumbai Police traffic control cell received a message threatening an attack similar to the ’26/11 terror blitz, Udaipur tailor’s killing, or Sidhu Moosewala’s murder’. According to police, the threat was received on the traffic control cell’s WhatsApp number from a Pakistani number.

The messenger, according to police, threatened that the attack would take place in Mumbai and that ‘six people in India would carry out the attack’. According to police, the messenger stated that if their ‘location was traced,’ it would be discovered to be outside of India.

‘Pakistani phone numbers could be used to hack into Indian phone numbers’. The crime branch has launched an investigation to track down the number. A case is being registered in this context. ‘We’re sharing all of the information we’ve gathered so far with ATS Maharashtra,’ said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at a press conference on Saturday.

‘Police received messages around 11.30 p.m. on Friday, threatening that a 26/11-style attack would be carried out in Mumbai and the city would be blown up,’ Phansaklar continued. ‘ There was mention in the messages of 26/11 attacks terrorist Ajmal Kasab and (deceased) Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, as well as that some of their aides are working in India,’ he said. The threat messages appear to have originated from a number with the Pakistani country code.

The Mumbai police commissioner assured citizens of their safety, adding that the Maharashtra ATS and Mumbai Police were on high alert. Police said security agencies were investigating the threat, which was taken seriously. ‘ We’re looking into it. Work has continued all night. Other agencies have also been notified,’ said a police official, adding that the possibility of the texts being a prank is also being investigated.

‘Necessary steps are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are on high alert for coastal security and are coordinating with the Coast Guard,’ Phansalkar said, adding that the ‘Sagar Kavach’ operation has begun and coastal security has been strengthened.

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks were one of the most heinous terrorist attacks in Indian history, with 166 people killed and over 300 injured as ten heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan wreaked havoc in Mumbai over four days beginning November 26, 2008. Terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistani Islamist terrorist organisation, carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, said the state government should investigate the threat. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also commented on the issue. ‘First the Raigad recovery, now the police threat message. What is going on in Maharashtra?’ she inquired.

The latest threats come just two days after the state experienced a major security scare when a yacht containing three AK-47 rifles and ammunition drifted to the Raigad coast and became stranded at Harihareshwar beach. Despite the fact that a potential terror threat has been ruled out, the ATS and police are conducting a thorough investigation.