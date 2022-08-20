Onam food kit distribution to commence on August 23 | Read the list of items here..

Thiruvananthapuram: The distribution of Onam food Kit by Kerala Government through the ration shops will commence from August 23. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Onam kit distribution on August 22. All ration-card holders in the state will get the kit for free of cost.

Supplyco, which is entrusted with the delivery, has finished packaging of more than three-fourth of the kits to be delivered. The kits will be distributed through the ration shops. They are being readied at 1,500 packing centres across Kerala. The expenses incurred for each kit will be at least Rs 434. It will be Rs 3 more on an average if transportation costs and loading charges are considered.

Further, the ration shops will be working on Sunday, September 4. There will be no distribution of kits after September 7. All the cardholders should make sure to collect the kits from their respective ration shops.

The food kits will be distributed to AAI (Yellow) card holders on August 23 and 24. PHH (Pink) cardholders will receive the kits on August 25, 26, and 27. The food kits for NPS (Blue) cardholders will be distributed on August 29, 30, 31 and NPNS (White) cardholders will get the kits on September 1, 2, and 3. If the cardholders were not able to receive the kit on the designated dates, then they could receive the same on the 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th of September.

The kit includes 14 items, including a cloth bag. Ghee and cashew nuts are the new items, they replace pappad and jaggery. Last year the quality of the latter two were not up to the mark. The list of the items are given below..