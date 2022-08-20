Relame launches new budget 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Relame launched its new budget 5G smartphone in the Indian markets. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Realme 9i 5G is priced at Rs. 14,999. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant cost Rs. 16,999 . The smartphone smartphone will go on sale on August 24 at 12pm (noon) in Metallica Gold, Rocking Black, and Soulful Blue colours.

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme 9i 5G runs Realme UI 3.0, which is based on Android 12. The handset is powered by octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness.

The new smartphone packs a triple rear camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone gets an 8-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light, proximity, and acceleration sensors. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge technology.