UAE based air carrier suspends plan to resume service to this city

Abu Dhabi: Low budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended plans to resume flights to Moscow until further notice. The decision was taken due to industry supply limitations.

‘Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low fare national airline of the UAE, regrets to inform its customers that the airline has had to defer the start date of its flight operations from Abu Dhabi to Moscow until further notice due to industry supply chain limitations,’ the airline said in a statement. It informed that it will refund cash to passengers who have booked tickets.

Earlier this month the airline had announced resuming operations to Moscow. It said that it would resume daily services from October 3 at fares as low as Dh359.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi operates services to 34 destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.