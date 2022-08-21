3 people dead after car falls off a cliff in Pune

On Saturday, three people died after a vehicle lost control and plunged down a cliff close to Pune.

According to the rescue crew, six individuals were inside a car which crashed into the Tamhini Ghat valley after plummeting more than 500 feet. Three persons were trapped inside the automobile and the Salunkhe Rescue Team and Raigad police have freed them.

The police claim that the fast automobile lost control after its tyre slid off the tar road, shattered several nearby stones, and fell into the ravine. They were all from the Washim neighbourhood and travelling to the Konkan area for a trip. The victims were identified as Saurabh Bhinge, Hrushab Chavan and Krishna Rathod.

SDPO Pravil Patil of Mann Gaon, Alibaug said, ‘In the past few weeks there have been fatal accidents in the Tamhini Ghats area. In most accidents, the drivers have lost control, crashing into the side wall or boulders. Raigad police have also made efforts and constructed crash barriers on accident-prone spots. Efforts have also been made to put rumbler strips at many spots in the ghat section so that the vehicle speed is brought under control’.