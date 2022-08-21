According to a study, some spiders dream and sleep like people.

Arachnophobia, or a severe fear of spiders, is a common condition. We feel uneasy when we have fears, so we frequently avoid them. If they see a spider hanging motionless, arachnophobes will undoubtedly avoid touch with it.

However, bear in mind that the next time you come across a spider web that it might actually be sleeping and dreaming similarly to humans. You did read that correctly.

This discovery was made in 2020 by behavioural ecologist Daniela Rößler when she noticed leaping spiders dangling in her lab.

Recent study discoveries by Rößler and her team were published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

According to the study, thousands of species of jumping spiders may go through the same stages of sleep as people do during which they have their most vivid dreams, known as rapid eye movement sleep.

According to the study, jumping spiders have a nocturnal resting behaviour in which they hang upside down on a silk line to sleep all night.

As this trait and strictly nighttime position are paired with inactivity, the experts concluded they might be sleeping.

The adult spiders displayed noticeable episodes of increased activity, including opisthosomal, spinneret, and limb twitching in addition to the stereotypical leg curling behaviour.