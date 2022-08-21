ATS arrests man from Shirdi in Amritsar IED case

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained a man from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on Saturday as part of a combined operation with Punjab police in relation to an alleged case of placing an improvised explosive device (IED) beneath the vehicle of a Punjab Police officer.

The culprit, Rajendra, was captured by the ATS officers after searches were conducted around Shirdi town on Friday. He was taken into custody from a hotel room. The man has been turned over by the ATS to a Punjab police squad for additional investigation.

Two people from Delhi were detained on Wednesday by the Punjab police’s special cell in connection with the IED that was discovered under sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh’s SUV in the Ranjit Avenue neighbourhood of Amritsar.

Following intelligence, many teams of Punjab police were dispatched to several states to apprehend the criminal suspects. ‘The Punjab police is trying to ascertain why the accused planted the IED and hence the arrested person is taken to Punjab for further investigation’, an ATS official said.