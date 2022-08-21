Attack on Nitish Kumar’s convoy in Patna; Bihar CM not in cavalcade

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, was not in any of the vehicles when the convoy was attacked with stones in Patna on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. The windows of many vehicles were smashed during this stone-pelting. The incident happened in the Patna district in Sohgi, where some unknown people threw stones at Kumar’s convoy.

According to Live Hindustan, the youth’s body was discovered in Beur about a week ago. Due to their outrage at the tragedy, the locals of Sohgi in Gaurichak blocked the key Patna-Gaya route. In the meantime, Nitish Kumar’s convoy was driving through the region. The villagers allegedly began throwing rocks at the trucks after noticing this.

The incident occurs just hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that if opposition parties agreed to consider Kumar for the role of prime minister in 2024, he could become a ‘strong candidate.’

Yadav claims that Kumar, who recently changed coalitions by leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party and rejoining the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, enjoys ‘immense goodwill’ locally.