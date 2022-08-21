Doctors find condom wrapper after removing bandage on woman’s head wound; probe on

An investigation has been launched after medical staff at the Morena district hospital in Madhya Pradesh discovered a condom wrapper concealing a cut on a 70-year-old woman’s head, an official said on Saturday.

The official stated that the wrapper, which was discovered when the physicians took off the bandage, was reportedly left at a basic health centre in Porsa in the district. The event, which happened on Thursday, was captured on camera and quickly went viral online.

Rakesh Sharma, the district’s chief medical and health officer, stated that an investigation has been called for. According to him, the situation is grave and the guilty parties will face harsh punishment.

‘Porsa Block Medical Officer Dr Pushpendra Dandotia has been directed to investigate and take necessary legal action against the person who stuck a condom wrapper on the wound at the Primary Health Centre’, the CMHO said.

As per authorities, the woman was sent to Morena district hospital by the Porsa PHC.