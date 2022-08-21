Foreign Portfolio Investors invest Rs 44,481 crore in the Indian market

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) remained buyers in the Indian markets in August. FPIs invested Rs 44,481 crore in the Indian markets during August 1 to 19. In addition, FPIs invested a net amount of Rs 1,673 crore into the debt market during the period.

This is the highest investment by FPIs. In July, FPIs invested around Rs 5000 crore in the Indian markets. As per market experts, FPI flows may remain volatile in coming months. Sentiments in the equity market have turned bullish due to the sustained buying by FPIs.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) had turned net buyers for the first time in July. FPIs remained net sellers for nine months from October 2021 to June 2022. Between October 2021 till June 2022, FPIs sold Rs 2.46 lakh crore in the India equity markets.