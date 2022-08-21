Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck tie the knot again in a lavish wedding ceremony

A month after their hastily planned wedding in Las Vegas, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed once more, this time in front of their loved ones, including their children and close friends.

In a three-day wedding ceremony held at the Afflecks’ Georgia house, Jennifer and Ben said ‘I do’ once more.

The expansive site was decked out with white flowers, a piano, a bell, and a massive tent setup that was constructed on the grounds of the 87-acre riverfront mansion with a lengthy aisle, according to the photographs that have gone viral. The majority of the attendees arrived dressed in white.

For the second wedding, which social media influencer Jay Shetty officiated apparently, Lopez was wearing a white Ralph Lauren gown with a huge trail and a deep back, meanwhile, Affleck was wearing a white tux paired with black pants and a bow tie.

Several pictures of the newlyweds sharing passionate kisses while Lopez carries a large flower bouquet down the aisle are going viral on the internet.