Lenovo launches Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022: Details

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology company, Lenovo launched a new tablet named Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022. The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 featuring a MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage costs CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000). The Snapdragon 870 chipset-powered model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 30,000). The tablet will go on sale starting August 26th.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 sports an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 1,536×2,560 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera. It is equipped with dual microphones and quad JBL speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It packs an 8,200mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging (MediaTek model) and 68W fast charging (Snapdragon model).