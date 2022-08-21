Mahzooz Draw: 15 lucky winners share 100,000 UAE dirhams

Dubai: 15 lucky winners won 100,000 UAE dirhams in the 90th weekly draw of Mahzooz. They will get 66,666.66 UAE dirhams each. They matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 equally among them. The winners are David and Robert from India and Stephanus from South Africa. The winning raffle numbers were 18129827, 18115735 and 18276747 respectively.

1120 participants won 350 UAE dirhams by matching three of five winning numbers.1138 winners won prizes in the 90th weekly draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,692,000. Mahzooz has awarded over Dh260,000,000 to over 185,000 winners in last two years.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.