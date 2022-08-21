Make Chai healthier and tastier with these add ons

The arrival of the monsoon season has been declared, and with it come cough, cold, and flu symptoms. The easiest method to protect yourself against seasonal infections is to make some adjustments to your typical cup of chai that will improve both its flavour and your immunity. A scratchy throat and a severe cold or cough can both be somewhat relieved by adding the following things to your chai.

Cardamom

The most popular spice used to chai is green cardamom, also known as elaichi. To add this spice to the tea, first smash it in a mortar and pestle. Elaichi helps to increase immunity, combat inflammation, and lowers the risk of heart disease.

Ginger

Derak Wali Indians and chai go hand in hand; in fact, ginger is put to chai virtually all year long. It will raise your resistance, ward off the common cold and cough, and even lower blood sugar levels.

Cinnamon

Outside of India, cinnamon is frequently utilised in tea preparations because of its high antioxidant content. Because cinnamon is warm in nature and keeps the body warm, it is suitable for use during the monsoon and winter.

Tulsi

Tulsi, also referred to as holy basil, is a crucial ingredient in Indian tea recipes. Tulsi boosts immunity, lowers stress, dissolves kidney stones, and relieves cold and cough symptoms.

Star anise

This unusual Indian spice not only has a stunning appearance but also has a number of health advantages, including the ability to alleviate respiratory conditions, facilitate digestion, and prevent fungal infections.