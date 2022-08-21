Nude posts; Ranveer Singh seeks 2 weeks to appear before Mumbai Police

In a case involving his nude photos, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won’t be appearing before the Mumbai Police tomorrow. Ranveer Singh had been called in by the police to provide a statement, but the actor is now asking for two weeks to show up.

Ranveer Singh had a case filed against him for sharing naked pictures of himself online. Later, he received a summons. Ranveer Singh, however, informed the police in a letter that he would be unable to show up for the next two weeks. The police will decide on Monday when Ranveer Singh must join the investigation.

On the basis of a complaint made by an officer of a nonprofit, the Chembur police station received the First Information Report (FIR) against the actor last month. According to the FIR, the actor’s images insulted the modesty of women in general and hurt their sentiments.

Ranveer Singh has been booked under sections 509, 292, and 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 67 A of the IT Act.