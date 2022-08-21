Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun’ defeats Avengers: Infinity War! Ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing domestic film

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ starring Tom Cruise continues to soar! The film has now reached even another new milestone after passing Leonardo Di Caprio’s ‘Titanic’ in the list of highest-grossing films.

As of right now, Cruise’s action film has surpassed Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to rank as the sixth-highest grossing film in American box office history.

With a $679 million domestic box office haul, ‘Top Gun’ has surpassed the $678 million domestic box office haul of ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ placing it in sixth place overall.

According to global box office results, the sequel to 1986’s ‘Top Gun’ is now the 13th-highest grossing film of all time with $1.3 billion in revenue.

The film achieved a big milestone without being released in two major overseas markets – Russia and China.

According to Variety, the film has also performed spectacularly well outside of North America in the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million), and France ($52.8 million).