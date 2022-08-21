What is the’very contagious’ tomato flu that was first discovered in India all about?

Despite the fact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its consequences are still a major problem for the world, new reports of many outbreaks of the monkeypox virus have sparked widespread worry.

The tomato flu, often known as tomato fever, has now been discovered in children under the age of five in Kerala, a southern state of India.

According to reports, the virus has only been found so far in Kerala’s Kollam district. There have also been a few cases reported in the close-by communities of Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur.

According to a report published in the Lancet Respiratory Medicine Journal, the ‘tomato flu’ has so far afflicted 82 children, all of whom are under the age of five, since it was first discovered in India on May 6.

The report also stated that there are at least 26 children under the age of 10 who may have tomato flu.

The study mentioned that similar to other types of influenza, tomato flu is very contagious and it is mandatory to follow careful isolation of confirmed or suspected cases.

It is said that those who contract the virus are placed in isolation for five to seven days.

The study mentioned that the best solution for prevention is the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surrounding necessities and environment.

According to the study, the uncommon viral infection is ‘endemic’ and is not thought to be life-threatening.

But it went on to say that in light of the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative to stop new outbreaks.