A strange fish that can glow has been found close to the Greenland coast.

Researchers are enthralled with a new species of fish discovered in an Arctic iceberg because of its appearance and ability to glow green.

The snailfish type was discovered by experts, who said it was ;extra-terrestrial-looking’ and that their blood contains anti-freeze proteins that cause them to shine bright green.

The study’s principal investigator was David Gruber, a biology professor at Baruch College of the City University of New York and a research associate at the American Museum of Natural History.

The discovery, which was uncovered off the coast of Greenland, is a blatant example of how marine animals have evolved over time. The glow is thought to be a trait that the species developed to keep its body temperature stable in the abrasive environments of the Arctic region.

According to John Sparks, co-author of the study, ‘the fact that these distinct antifreeze proteins have evolved independently in a number of different — and not closely related — fish lineages shows how crucial they are to the survival of these creatures in these severe settings.’