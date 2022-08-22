After 75 years, the tiniest sea turtles in the world were found in the Chandeleur Islands.

The world’s smallest kind of sea turtle hatchlings have been discovered for the first time in 75 years on the Chandeleur Islands.

According to a news statement from Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, the Breton National Wildlife Refuge’s wildlife scientists discovered more than 53 turtles and two live hatchlings that were migrating toward the sea.

Along with Kemp’s ridley, endangered loggerhead sea turtles have also been discovered nesting on the islands by wildlife experts. The busiest months for sea turtle breeding are June and July, and the majority of hatchlings fledge in 50 to 60 days.

The fact that the hatchlings were Kemp’s ridley sea turtles, the world’s tiniest sea turtles, made them an endangered species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration claim that the Gulf is where you can mostly find turtles.

Around the turn of the 20th century, tens of thousands of birds hatched eggs in Rancho Nuevo, Mexico; today, their population has increased dramatically.

However, from the middle of the twentieth century and the 1980s, their population drastically dropped from a peak to just a few hundred females. Threats to the Kemp’s ridley include habitat destruction, ocean pollution, maritime vessel strikes, natural predators consuming their eggs’ hatchlings, and even climate change.

They are also seriously threatened by being taken by fisherman or having their eggs taken.