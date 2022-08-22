Allegedly committed blasphemy; Hindu sanitation worker arrested in Pakistan

A top police officer said on Monday that a Hindu sanitation worker had been arrested in Pakistan after a series of protests by an extremist group for allegedly burning pages from a religious book.

After holding protests on Sunday in front of a building housing Hindu families over the alleged blasphemy incident that occurred in Hyderabad city on Friday, the extremist group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) arrested Ashok Kumar.

An anonymous Hindu community leader in Hyderabad claimed that the police had arrested Kumar without conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. ‘The Hindu families living in a building where the incident occurred are scared after the protests organised by the TLP and held outside their building on Sunday,’ he said.

The TLP-organized rallies that were staged outside the building where the incident occurred on Sunday have intimidated the Hindu families who live there, he claimed.

An Islamic studies book’s pages allegedly were set on fire on Friday, and the TLP organised protests across Hyderabad to call for the filing of a blasphemy case and the arrest of those involved.