Attack on Nitish Kumar’s carcade; 13 arrested

According to SSP Patna, thirteen persons have been arrested in connection with the Sunday stone-throwing incident in which Nitish Kumar’s convoy was attacked in the state capital. When a mob attacked the CM’s carcade in Sohgi village in Gaurichak on the Patna-Gaya highway, the windows of three to four of the vehicles were broken.

The incident happened about 5:00 pm. When the incident occurred, there were security officers in the carcade who are a member of the chief minister’s security. As an advance party for the CM’s arrival on Monday, the carcade was travelling to Gaya. On Monday, August 22, Nitish Kumar will visit Gaya to see the rubber dam that is being built there and to preside over a meeting about the district’s drought crisis.

The vehicles that will be part of the Bihar CM’s carcade were already travelling toward Gaya a day prior to his arrival there by helicopter. The Patna-Gaya road was blocked by an enraged mob following the discovery of the death of a young man who had been missing for the previous two to three days, according to Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh.

He claimed that the throng dispersed quickly once a police force was dispatched to the area. 13 of the 15 people who were the subject of the case have now been taken into custody.