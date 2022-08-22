BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions in Mumbai

More than two years after COVID-19 put a damper on celebrations, Mumbai will once more joyously celebrate the Ganesh festival.

All pandemic-related limitations have now been eliminated, and the municipality’s administrative fees that it receives from mandals have also been waived. Iqbal Singh Chahal, commissioner of the BMC, published a brochure containing information on immersions last week for mandal organisers.

The BMC intends to construct 162 man-made ponds this year for idol immersion. 173 were set established the previous year. In addition, the city has 73 natural water sources. The municipality will also send vehicles equipped with immersion facilities and idol collection centres to each of the 24 wards. To prevent congestion, the BMC has asked residents to finish their pre-immersion rituals and prayers at home.

The civic organisation has made available the website address shreeganeshvisarjan.com where people can register their information. In this approach, the police may directly communicate information about immersion times and locations to followers’ phones. In order to handle large idols, the BMC will also deploy cranes at natural immersion sites.