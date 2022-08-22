Cast of ‘Modern Family’ reunites at the wedding of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams.

At actress Sara Hyland’s wedding, the ‘Modern Family’ ensemble kind of got together again. Over the weekend, Sarah Hyland wed her fiancé Wells Adams in a ceremony at a California vineyard.

The COVID-19 epidemic forced Sarah, who plays Haley Dunphy in ‘Modern Family,’ and fiancé Wells Adams to postpone their wedding plans.

Despite exchanging tweets in 2016, Hyland and Adams didn’t really meet until 2017. They soon revealed their relationship to the public. They had originally planned to get married in August 2020 after Adams proposed to Hyland in 2019. However, the coronavirus forced them to change their minds. They put off getting married a number of times.

While Sara gained notoriety playing the oldest daughter of the Dunphy family, Hayley, in the well-known ABC sitcom, Adams started his career as a DJ in Nashville, Tennessee, but on season 12 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ he was one of the guys vying for JoJo Fletcher`s affection.