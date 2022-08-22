Loneliness may raise the chance of future unemployment, according to a study.

According to recent studies, loneliness may raise one’s chances of becoming unemployed in the future.

Later, persons who frequently experience loneliness are much more likely to lose their jobs.

The research was printed in the BMC Public Health journal.

This study especially explores whether the inverse is also true among persons of working age. Previous studies have demonstrated that unemployment might result in loneliness.

The survey also discovered that those without a job were more prone to experience loneliness.

Nia Morish, the study’s principal author, stated: ‘Prevention of both situations is essential due to the lingering and possibly damaging impacts of both loneliness and unemployment on health and the economy. Employment reduces loneliness, which in turn may reduce unemployment and have a good impact on other elements including health and quality of life’ said ANI.

Morish continued, ‘It is vital to pay special attention to loneliness and offer employers with additional support in order to improve health and fitness.’ The primary author also mentioned how many individuals began working from home once the COVID-19 pandemic began, which raised the need to concentrate on people’s health and wellness.