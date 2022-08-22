Punjab Vigilance Bureau detains former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan in grain markets scam

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in relation with a grain market scam. Sources confirmed that he allegedly carried out a transport scam with his subordinates. The former minister was accused of misconduct in the issuance of tender bids for the lifting of grain in Ludhiana.

According to allegations, Bhushan, his personal assistant, and carriers ran a fraud by claiming transport subsidies for scooters, low-profile commercial vehicles, and cars. According to reports, there were 2000 crore rupees worth of irregularities altogether.

Charges under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 120B have been brought against Bhushan, despite his assertions to the contrary (criminal conspiracy).

In 2012 and 2017, Bhushan served Ludhiana West as an MLA, and he served as Punjab’s former Congress Cabinet’s minister of food supply under former chief ministers Captain Amarinder Singh and Charanjit Singh Channi. The Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 saw him lose his seat.