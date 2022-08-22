Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack against political leader in India

Moscow: The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India’s leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. The detained was reportedly recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey

‘Russia’s FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India’, the authority said in a statement.

He has confessed that he was preparing an act of terror targetting ‘one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India’, the Russian news agency reported. The detained terrorist said he planned to execute the act in the wake of the row triggered by remarks. In the video released by FSB of the Russian Federation in Russia the terrorist could be heard admitting that he was supposed to take revenge in India ‘for insulting the Prophet’. Recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the terrorist said, ‘I was supposed to be given things there to commit a terrorist attack at the behest of the IS for insulting the Prophet Muhammad’, the man was quoted as saying by TASS.

The terrorist was apparently inspired by the recent anti-Prophet remark row wherein Nupur Sharma, a spokesperson of the ruling BJP had made some remark on national television that drew the ire of several West Asian countries. India had later condemned the party spokesperson’s statement and reaffirmed ties with Middle East countries. Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as Terrorist Organization and included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government, according to Home Ministry. IS uses various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.