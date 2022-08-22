Scientists have developed floating artificial leaves that produce clean fuel from CO2, water, and sunlight.

Artificial leaves that float on water and generate clean fuel have been produced by researchers at Cambridge University. The carbon-neutral fuel is created by the thin, light, and flexible gadget using solar technology, which mimics photosynthesis and converts sunlight into food.

The system creates liquid fuel that may be stored while floating by converting water, carbon dioxide, and sunshine. This does not generate an electrical current like typical solar cells do.

On the Cam River, the leaves conducted a number of successful tests that showed they could now convert sunlight into fuel ‘as efficiently as plant leaves.’ Additionally, this approach will assist in reducing the reliance of the global shipping sector on fossil fuels.

When water and CO2 are present and sunlight hits a panel covered in semiconductor powder, the leaves begin to work. As a result of light absorption, the panel’s electrons are simulated, which allows them to combine with CO2.

By attaching light absorbers to thin, water-resistant surfaces, the scientists hoped to scale back the size of their original concept. Thin-film metal oxides and perovskites, which can be wrapped in flexible plastic and metal foils to prevent moisture deterioration, can now be protected with a micrometer-thin, water-repellent carbon-based covering, according to the researchers.

Before they can be utilised commercially, these artificial leaves need to be further developed, including the creation of a system to extract the fuel from the leaf.