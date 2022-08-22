‘Such a person should get Bharat Ratna’: Kejriwal backs Sisodia, slams Centre over CBI raids

Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the BJP-led Centre on Monday, claiming that a person like Manish Sisodia, who deserves a Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the education sector, was being hounded by investigative agencies. During his Gujarat visit, Kejriwal sought to put a strong defence for his deputy in the Delhi government and said Sisodia had done what others could not achieve in seven decades.

‘He (Manish Sisodia) reformed govt schools which other parties could not do in 70 years. Such a person should get Bharat Ratna. The entire country’s education system should be handed over to him, but instead, they conducted CBI raids on him’, Kejriwal said at a press conference which he addressed along with Sisodia. The AAP chief made several promises to the people of Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due later this year. ‘We’re guaranteeing that we’ll provide free and best health treatment to all Gujaratis. Like Mohalla clinics, health clinics will be opened in cities and villages. We’ll improve govt hospitals and new government hospitals will be opened if needed’, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM further demanded that the Gujarat government also provide an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to police personnel who lay down their lives in the line of duty as is done for army personnel. ‘I demand the inclusion of the police personnel in the scheme to give Rs 1 crore as an ex-gratia for those personnel who die in the line of duty. The people of Gujarat are saying that the announcement to give Rs 1 crore to the army personnel who die during duty is not intentional, but rather due to the elections. The BJP has not implemented it anywhere else in the country, they did it here because there are elections here’, he said.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Monday. Kejriwal is accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia, who is facing a CBI probe in connection with the AAP government’s previous excise policy. They will attend a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday. ‘On Monday, Manish ji and I will go to Gujarat for two days to guarantee education and health. Like Delhi, Gujarat will also have good schools, good hospitals and Mohalla clinics. Everyone will get a free good education and good treatment. People will be relieved, we will also interact with youth’, Kejriwal had said in a tweet.

The statement from Kejriwal came a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched Sisodia’s home and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s Excise Policy. During an earlier visit to north Gujarat, Kejriwal made a bunch of promises to the people of Gujarat ranging from providing free electricity supply to improving the healthcare services in the state.