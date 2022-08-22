Three police officers in the US were suspended after viciously beating a suspect.

Two years have passed since the violent killing of African American man named George Floyd at the hands of police in the city of Minneapolis. Currently, a similar incident with three police officers viciously abusing a man who was being arrested in Arkansas has been reported.

According to reports, the incident reportedly happened in Mulberry on Sunday morning when police officers met a man who appeared to be threatening a worker at a shop. The suspect was arrested after allegedly pushing a deputy to the ground and striking him in the back of the head, according to the official police statement.

However, the event was captured on film by one of the close witnesses, and it clearly depicts the three police officers striking the victim repeatedly until his face was deeply embedded in the sidewalk’s tarmac.

On top of the suspect, two police officers can be seen continually punching him with clenched fists. Another officer can be seen repeatedly jabbing the man in the back and abdomen with his knee.

Two county deputies were suspended, according to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, when the video went viral and the police officers were exposed.