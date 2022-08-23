Adidas launches new solar-powered wireless headphones: Details

Mumbai: Adidas launched solar-powered wireless headphones in the US. The new headphones are priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in the US. They are currently listed on the company website in Night Grey and Solar Yellow colours.

The new over-ear wireless headphones are powered by 45mm dynamic drivers. It has a frequency response range of 20–20,000Hz, a sensitivity rating of 105dB and impedance of 32Ohms. They come with microphones and pack a five-way control knob for on, off, play, pause, replay, and pairing to devices. Also, they include light status indicators.

The headphones offer Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity with a maximum operating distance of 10 meters. They are compatible with the Adidas Headphones app that allow users control the device from their Android or iOS mobile phones.