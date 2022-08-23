BrahMos missile fired into Pakistan; Indian Air Force officers sacked

Three Indian Air Force officers were fired on Tuesday for accidentally firing a Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan on March 9. According to an official statement, the officers’ services were terminated after a Court of Inquiry (CoI) determined that they violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), resulting in the accidental firing of the missile. Following the incident, the Defence Ministry called it ‘deeply regrettable’, and Pakistan protested strongly.

‘On March 9, a BrahMos missile was inadvertently launched. A Court of Inquiry (Col) established to establish the facts of the case, including determining responsibility for the incident, determined that three officers violated Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), resulting in the accidental firing of the missile ‘the statement said. ‘These three officers have been held primarily responsible for the incident. The central government has immediately terminated its services. On August 23, the officers received termination orders ‘,it stated.

Though the Indian Air Force did not specify the ranks or names of the officials whose services were terminated, it is understood that one of the three is a Group Captain. The incident occurred on March 9, and Pakistan lodged its protest with India the following day. According to the Defence Ministry, the missile was accidentally launched and landed in Pakistan on March 11. The ministry stated at the time that it was caused by a technical malfunction during routine missile maintenance, and that the government takes the incident seriously.

Separately, on March 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in Parliament that SOPs for such systems’ operations, maintenance, and inspection were being reviewed. Following the incident, Pakistan summoned India’s Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad and expressed its strong displeasure with the ‘unprovoked’ violation of its airspace by an Indian-made supersonic ‘projectile’. According to Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, Director-General of Pakistan’s Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR), the unarmed projectile travelled 124 kilometres before entering Pakistani airspace.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, a ‘supersonic flying object’ entered Pakistan from India’s Suratgarh and crashed near Mian Channu city, causing damage to civilian property. The Pakistani foreign office also demanded a thorough and transparent investigation into the incident, with the results shared with Islamabad.