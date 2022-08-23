Etihad Airways increases frequency of flights to this country

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has increased the frequency of flights to New York. The national air carrier of the UAE informed that it will operate 4 additional flights a week from Abu Dhabi to New York from November 15. Thus the total number of flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in the US city will surge to 11 per week.

Also Read: Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid at LoC in Kashmir’s Rajouri

The airline will deploy its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for the new services and Airbus A350 aircraft for the existing daily services. It also updated that the passengers passengers travelling to the US will be able to take advantage of Etihad’s US pre-clearance facility. This is the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This facility will allow passengers to States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board their flight, avoiding immigration and queues on arrival in the US.