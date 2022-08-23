Expert discovers the secret to foreseeing child temper tantrums in vehicles

A statistician has created the ‘perfect formula’ for calculating the probability and timing of a youngster screaming during a long vehicle ride.

According to Dr. James Hind of Nottingham Trent University, the formula parents can use to determine the risk that their children will be involved in auto accidents in the backseat is T = 70 + 0.5E + 15F – 10S.

According to Dr. Hind’s study, which was conducted in collaboration with LV= Britannia Rescue and was based on replies from 2,000 parents, the average child will normally require 70 minutes to have a meltdown on a lengthy vehicle trip (T).

Every minute a child is entertained (E) reduces the likelihood of a tantrum, while food (F) allows parents to postpone the tantrum by 15 minutes; however, having siblings (S) in the car was found to increase the likelihood of backseat breakdowns by 10 minutes.

As families prepare for long car trips ahead of the holiday weekend, the survey discovered that boredom is the biggest cause of backseat tantrums, mentioned by 68% of parents, followed by the journey being too long (62%) and the kids being hungry (6%). (57 per cent).

Snacks can only be helpful to a certain extent, so don’t eat more than two at a time. Even having fun, which is the most important thing, is not enough on particularly long excursions.