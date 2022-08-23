First made-in-India hydrogen fuel cell bus that only emits water unveiled in Pune

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the private company KPIT Limited developed India’s first domestically produced hydrogen fuel cell bus on Sunday, giving the Atmanirbhar Bharat project and its efforts to combat climate change a significant boost. The bus was on display in Pune after being unveiled by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Hydrogen and oxygen atoms are combined to create power in hydrogen fuel cells like the one on the bus. In an electrochemical cell like a traditional battery cell, the two gases react to create electricity, water, and minuscule quantities of heat. Electric motors then utilise this energy to move the vehicle forward.

According to the minister, PM Narendra Modi’s hydrogen vision is crucial for India to provide Atmanirbhar means of inexpensive and accessible clean energy, fulfilling climate change targets, and generate new entrepreneurs and employment. ‘Green hydrogen is an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonisation of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining industry, fertiliser industry, steel industry, cement industry and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector’, he said.

It is important to note that hydrogen fuel cell trucks have lower operating costs than diesel-powered trucks, which might lead to a revolution in the nation’s freight industry. ‘About 12-14 per cent of CO2 emissions come from diesel-powered heavy vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles provide excellent means to eliminate on-road emissions in this sector’, he noted.