Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar and negative trend in the Indian equity market influenced the investors.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.85 against the dollar. During trading, it fell to 79.88, registering a decline of 4 paise over the last close. On Monday, the Indian rupee closed at 79.84 against the dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.18% to 108.89. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 453.77 crore.