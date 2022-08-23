India flight-test Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy successfully flight tested Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VL-SRSAM). The missile was tested from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur off the coast of Odisha today. This missile has been indigenously designed and developed by DRDO.

The flight test was conducted from an Indian Naval Ship against a high-speed unmanned aerial target. DRDO said that the missile intercepted and destroyed the target with high accuracy.

‘During the test launch, flight path and vehicle performance parameters were monitored using flight data, captured by various Range instruments such as Radar, Electro-optical tracking system (EOTS) and Telemetry systems deployed by ITR, Chandipur,’ said Defence Ministry in a statement.