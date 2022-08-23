DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Indian Army thwarts infiltration bid at LoC in Kashmir’s Rajouri

Aug 23, 2022, 09:53 am IST

 

Rajouri: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt on Monday night at the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu. According to an defence official in Jammu, the Indian Army successfully stopped an attempt of infiltration at the LoC border in the Naushera Sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on August 21, Indian Army troops on LOC in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera shot at and apprehended an intruder who was allegedly coming for a suicide attack. The intruder identified as Tabarak Husain (26) was at first noticed to be involved in suspicious activity and was confronted by the army troops in the Sehar Makri area of town Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu.

 

