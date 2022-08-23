Know all health benefits of ‘Ghee’

Ghee is a kind of clarified butter that is used in cooking by Indians. It is made by simmering butter until it reaches a high temperature of around 485°F. At this temperature, milk solids and water get separated leaving behind a light-colored liquid called ghee.

As per experts, it is source of saturated fats that can deliver many vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to the body. It also helps in improving digestion, reducing inflammation, promoting weight loss and strengthening the bones. Ghee does not break into free radicals at a high temperature. Free radicals are responsible for cancer, amongst other diseases. This makes it an ideal medium and a stable fat to cook and fry food in.

Ghee is a source of vitamin E, vitamin A, antioxidants and other organic compounds. Ghee is rich in Butyric Acid. Butyric Acid is an anti-cancer constituent and this helps the body in producing T cells that fight cancer and also makes ghee anti-inflammatory.