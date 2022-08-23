Lenovo launches new smartphone: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese multinational technology company specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing consumer electronics, personal computers, software, business solutions and related services, Lenovo launched Lenovo Legion Y70 smartphone in China.

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the phone is priced at at CNY 2,970 (roughly Rs. 35,000). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,370 (roughly Rs. 40,000) and 16GB + 512GB model is priced at CNY 4,270 (roughly Rs. 50,000). The smartphone is available to pre-order on Lenovo’s China website and will go on sale from August 22 in in Flame Red, Ice White, and Titanium Grey colours.

Also Read: Nationalised bank launches pre-qualified credit card: Details inside

The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based ZUI 14. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, and features up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset has a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W fast charging.