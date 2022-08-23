NASA has published incredible Jupiter photos acquired with the James Webb telescope.

James Webb Space Telescope’s fresh photographs of Jupiter have been released by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), a US space agency. The photographs show the planet’s structure in incredible detail and could provide a window into what is happening on the planet. They were taken using the telescope’s near-infrared camera, which utilises infrared light to detect objects in space.

Imke de Pater, professor emerita of planetary astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley, remarked, ‘We hadn’t really expected it to be this good, to be honest. It’s truly wonderful that we can see details on Jupiter together with its rings, tiny satellites, and even galaxies in one image.’

‘One image shows the largest planet in our solar system against ‘the black background of space’. We also see swirls of different colours that indicate the turbulent atmosphere on Jupiter. You can also see Jupiter’s Northern and Southern Auroras which can be seen as bright orange glows at the top and bottom of the planet.’

The well-known Great Red Spot is clearly discernible, but it appears white since it is high in the sky and reflecting sunlight.

The second picture shows Jupiter in a broader angle. The space agency claims that the rings, which are one million times fainter than the planet, are also visible. Adrastea and Amalthea, two of Jupiter’s moons, may be made out in the photograph to the far left of the rings.