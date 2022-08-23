Sikkim assembly passes 12 bills including supplementary demands for grants

Gangtok: The Sikkim Assembly passed the first supplementary demands for grants of Rs 359.72 crore for the financial year 2022-23, on Tuesday. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, who holds the finance portfolio, tabled the supplementary demands for grants in the House on Monday.

The Assembly also cleared the Sikkim Appropriation Bill, 2022, for the first supplementary demands for grants. Altogether 12 Bills were also passed by the House on Tuesday, the last of the two-day Assembly session.

While one of the Bills seeks to include Bhujel as one of the official languages of the state, another proposes provisions for enabling the tourism department to offer online transactional services to travellers.