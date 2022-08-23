Skills to grab your dream job as a fresher

The pace of economic growth in India has accelerated since the conclusion of the lockdowns due to COVID-19, which has greatly improved the availability of jobs for new graduates. In order to reduce expenses and keep up with the widespread employment of freshmen, firms planned to hire entry-level employees at a rate of 53% from April to June 2022, according to a Teamlease poll. A 10% Q-O-Q increase in hiring at the entry-level was also anticipated.

A different Teamlease poll revealed that 59% of Indian businesses are more eager to hire new employees from July through December 2022 than they were during the same time period in 2021.

In spite of this, getting the desired job as a fresher is not easy. To be employed, one must be well prepared. Here is a short yet comprehensive checklist to help you get hired.

1. Be the best at what you do

You need to have a solid understanding of your subject whether you are studying marketing or technology. Employers always favour recent graduates who are well-versed in the topic they studied in college. Additionally, you must be able to apply what you have learned in the workplace.

2. Be digitally prepared

By 2026, India is anticipated to have a digital economy of $1 trillion. From the perspective of the job seeker, this means that there will be more openings for new graduates who have a solid knowledge of how to successfully traverse the quickly expanding, interconnected digital world.

You must be familiar with fundamentals like spreadsheets, social networking, and the newest software in your industry.

3. Develop communication skills

The ability to communicate effectively is one of the most in-demand abilities. You should practice giving presentations and hone skills including nonverbal communication, written and vocal communication, and active listening. Finally, you must have the confidence to elaborate on your points during a job interview.

4. Be a team player

Today’s corporations resemble team sports more. Workplaces need collaborative team players from all backgrounds who can put aside their egos and prejudices to work together. As a result, you must get ready with a team player mentality and be prepared to work in dynamic work environments with challenging duties.

5. Be agile

For both job seekers and organisations, agility is essential. It takes a flexible mentality and the ability to adjust to being agile in the workplace. You should be prepared to tackle any assignment, occasionally even stepping outside of your comfort zone.

It has been demonstrated that those who are able to swiftly adjust to working outside of their comfort zones have a higher chance of succeeding in their professions.